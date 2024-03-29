G.K. Chesterton once said, "The way to love anything is to realize that it might be lost."

These words came to my mind this week.

I was watching the latest of episode of All on the Table.

All on the Table is an excellent UTS Talk Show.

Some of the World's t best men's tennis players share dinner. And chat about tennis, their lives, dreams and struggles.

In this episode Casper Ruud (ranked World No. 8) invites Alex de Minaur (World No. 10) and Austria's first and only Grand Slam winner Dominic Thiem (World No.90) for dinner and a friendly chat.

The 3 discuss shared traumas involving tennis legend Rafael Nadal. Also funny stories about Daniil Medvedev.

But my favorite part was when they start discussing the hectic ATP Tour schedule.

At a certain point Ruud vents, "Whenever you're in a tournament you get to enjoy if for 1 night. And then you're back, and you have to play another tournament. That's the first problem."