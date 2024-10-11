Copywriting and DJing have more in common than you might think.

This unobvious thought came to my mind this week.

You see, I was watching a fascinating interview with Theo Parrish.

Theo Parrish is an unconventional DJ and producer from Detroit.

Theo runs a Detroit House record label called Sound Signature. And he is World-famous for his groundbreaking DJ sets blending house music, soul, jazz and funk in a very distinct way.

But this wasn't your typical interview with a DJ.

It was an open talk with Theo dissecting the roots of dance music, creative responsibility and the art of DJing.

My favorite part was when Theo starts talking about what it means for him to honor the DJ craft — even when you have to play in front of difficult crowds.

Theo starts by saying, "I'm of the opinion that you can crack just about any crowd."