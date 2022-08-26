Friction is bad for business
In 2011 New Zealand had a savings problem.
The truth is, New Zealanders spent way too much money on impulse purchases. They spent NZ$ 16.1 million EVERY. SINGLE. DAY.
And they saved too little. In fact, only 49% had a savings account.
That's why when it comes to savings New Zealand was ranked #23 out of 29 countries in the OECD.
Why is it a lot easier to …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Creative Samba to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.