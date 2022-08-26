In 2011 New Zealand had a savings problem.

The truth is, New Zealanders spent way too much money on impulse purchases. They spent NZ$ 16.1 million EVERY. SINGLE. DAY.

And they saved too little. In fact, only 49% had a savings account.

That's why when it comes to savings New Zealand was ranked #23 out of 29 countries in the OECD.

