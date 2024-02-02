Fooling the competition
Real creativity means doing things no one else would dare doing.
Something unexpected happened recently at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympics in South Korea.
Two Chinese female speed skaters, Yang Jingru and Li Jinzi, surprised everyone.
The story I'm about to tell you happened in the women's short-track speed skating 1500m final.
Imagine athletes ra…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Creative Samba to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.