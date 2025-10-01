Truly creative ads don’t scream clever. They just hide one brilliant trick in plain sight. Spot it, remix it and suddenly every ad—or idea—you touch gets an unfair advantage. That’s what Stealable Thinking teaches.

Copywriting legend Mary Wear once said, “copywriting is persuasion dancing.”

A persuasive way to make your copy dance? Say something so unexpected or counterintuitive that it gets the brand noticed and resonates with your audience.

In 2023, IKEA ran an ad campaign in Egypt, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates where they did something completely counterintuitive.

IKEA intentionally positioned themselves as “Proudly second best”.

IKEA’s ads showed empty high chairs and untouched cribs. Because the kids were glued to their parents instead.

The truth is, IKEA realized their products are humble helpers for moms and dads, not replacements for love.

By conceding to an unchanging parenting truth that no product in the entire World could ever beat the closeness of a parent, IKEA reframed their role.

You see, in the World of baby products most brands claim they’re the best, the simplest, the cheapest or the healthiest.

Which may be why so many brands battle over features, prices or designs.

But not IKEA.

Most brands position themselves as the heroes.

IKEA strategically admitted they weren’t selling furniture for babies and kids. IKEA made parents the heroes and positioned themselves as the loyal sidekick.

Copywriting has one job. And that job is to reframe or reaffirm the importance of a brand in the minds of their target audience

BONUS freebie chapter: MAKE IT RHYME, PEOPLE WILL TRUST YOU BIG TIME.

Canada Tourism – ‘Drive Over. All Over.’ (1970, Print, Canadian Tourism Board, Canada)

Ad description: Single scenic image of Canadian landscapes with minimal copy. Headline: “Drive Over. All Over.”

Why it worked: It’s four words. That’s it. And they rhyme. Rhymes are sticky. They feel true. Because the brain processes them faster. So a big scary thing—driving the World’s longest highway, the Trans-Canada—suddenly feels easy. Like a jingle in your head. Big country, simple invite

Stealable insight: Compress your entire product experience into the smallest, most memorable phrase possible. Then make it rhyme. Rhymes don’t just sound nice—they bypass resistance. People don’t argue with rhymes. They remember them.

DIY swap: What if you don’t have Canada’s fame or budget? Then the trick is to shrink the stage. A local car wash could say “Shine Fine. Every Time.” A small-town bakery could promise “Roll Whole. Baked Soul.” Even the most ordinary business can sound memorable with a rhyme. Fame isn’t required—fluency is.

