Tom Fishburne once said, "There are no low interest categories. Only low interest brands."

Krylon is an American spray-painting brand. They've been around since 1947. And they're innovators in the category.

The problem is, all spray-painting brands promise the same thing: Protection.

Protection from rain. Protection from rust. Protection from yada yada yada.

In 2016, Krylon decided it was time to do something different to stand out.

Krylon realized that their spray paint had a surprising benefit. And this was something that made people give a damn.

But Krylon wasn’t communicating it.

It turns out, a simple coat of Krylon spray paint radically transforms any old, worthless object. And makes it desirable again.