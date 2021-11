In 2015 Australian comedy duo Hamish & Andy did a fun little social experiment.

Hamish & Andy offered Melburnians the chance to see an Ed Sheeran mini concert for only AU$2.

This was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for his Melbourne fans.

But there was a catch.

Hamish Blake went out to the streets disguised as a dodgy promoter selling the concert as 30-sec…