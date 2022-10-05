Facts are facts. But facts alone don't persuade.
Facts don't persuade, but painting stories based on facts can be veeeeeeeeeery persuasive.
》3 ”Dangerous” Snackable Copywriting Tips
1/ Don’t sell a product, hunt for what consumers need and communicate a want.
2/ Communicate your brand’s truest truth. ONE truth, and nothing else.
3/ Don’t make vague claims, present product facts in a dramatic yet memorable way to make a point.
PS Snackable Copy Tips (my online library of snackable copywriting tips for indie entrepreneurs) now has a lifetime membership for folks who don't want to deal with another Yearly Subscription.
So instead of $39/year, you choose a ONE-time payment of $99 AND have access to all my Snackable Copy Tips content, forever.
I could go on and on about how and why Snackable Copy Tips can help you become a copywriting ace with grace...
But the only way you're going to agree is to give it a try.
Your pal,
🚀 Founder & Chief Copywriter: Teardwn
💌 Newsletter: Creative Samba
🏂 Side projects: 💭 Snackable Copy Tips + 👀 Great Landing Page Copy + ✍️ Copy Ipsum + 🎧 Chill Music Club
