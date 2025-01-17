Dramatize the solution (so it creates a harmless new problem)
Anyone can state facts about a product (even AI). But only a skilled copywriter can make them sing.
For example, imagine you're Fox Sports. You want to announce that the MLB playoffs are coming in October. And the place to watch the games is, naturally, Fox Sports.
How would you communicate it in a memorable way?
You see, October means MLB Playoffs.
And re…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Creative Samba to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.