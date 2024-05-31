How do you advertise a booooooring product like termite killing foam?

Every product aims to sell a solution to a consumer problem.

So the more boring yet urgent and serious the problem, the more you should dramatize the solution.

In Thailand, houses are traditionally made of wood. Concrete became more popular in the 1970s and 80s as a cheaper, more modern, fire resistant alternative.

But even today the traditional Thai house is still made of wood. Because wood is more expensive. And therefore this makes wooden houses a sign of wealth.

The problem? Termites. Termites love chewing wood.

Even worse, termites also love wood because wood is perfect for a nesting place. So first they start by taking up residence inside, for example, decayed wood in basements or places where humidity keeps the wood moist.