AI-generated ads fail the costly signaling test
Detective Vera Stanhope is an old lady. And she doesn’t give a damn if you like her.
She's a cranky crime fighter who outsmarts bad guys with caustic wit, guile and courage. She also challenges some female stereotypes along the way.
Inspector Thursday is The Patriarch. The grey hair, the one who’s seen things and done things. You will love him. Because …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Creative Samba to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.