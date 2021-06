Every beer lover knows that there's a special ritual to pour the perfect pint of Guinness.

Step 1. Use a branded Guinness glass.

Step 2. Hold the glass at a 45 degree angle.

Step 3. Pour the beer.

Step 4. Wait for ¾ of your pint to “settle”.

Step 5. Top up.

Step 6. Serve.

The "perfect pint" of Draught Guinness should take 119.53 seconds to pour. Not two minute…