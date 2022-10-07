Don't mistake exposure for impact
New York, November 1967.
John “Chick” Donohue was having a drink at an Irish pub called Doc Fiddler’s.
The TV was on. Donohue and other regulars were watching the news.
Something about an anti-war demonstration in Central Park caught their attention.
Two years earlier, in 1965, President Johnson decided to escalate the Vietnam War, one of the most unpopular…
