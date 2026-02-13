What hit living rooms in the 1990s that made every TV executive choke on his martini?

It was something the 1980s never saw coming.

It wasn’t better taste. It wasn’t better shows. It wasn’t more competition from new networks.

It was a tiny, innocent-looking plastic object with a red button: the remote control.

You see, in the 80s TV viewers were a bit lazy. They’d finish watching a tv show, sit through the commercials, and wait to catch the next program.

But suddenly in the 90s viewers could flee channels without moving a muscle. And the remote control turned passive audiences into tiny dictators with a thumb.

TV executives panicked.