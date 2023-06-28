“You talkin’ to me?”

Remember this line from Martin Scorsese's classic Taxi Driver?

Robert De Niro looks at himself in the mirror. Then he mumbles some gibberish nonsense, pretends to pull a gun out of his pocket and says:

“You talkin’ to me? Then who the hell else are you talkin’ to? You talkin’ to me? Well I’m the only one here. Who the f**k do you think you’re talking to?”

What’s shocking about a lot of copy today is that it doesn't talk to the consumer.

In fact, most copy today sounds like nonsense gibberish written to impress everyone and their dog rather than to impact who truly matters: the consumer.

You see, copywriting is the art of writing words to persuade people to do or buy something.

But to persuade people to act, your copy must do 3 things:

Cut through the noise with impact (“Is your message memorable?”). Communicate (“Does it clarify the big idea you want people to know?”). Persuade (Does it motivate the reader to act?).

Bob Levenson was called “the best print copywriter ever”.

Bill Bernbach hired Levenson to join Doyle Dane Bernbach in 1959 where he later became Head of Copy.

Bob Levenson was behind some of the most iconic ads of the 1960s and 1970s including the legendary "Think Small" Volkswagen campaign.

Levenson had a great test to judge good copy.

Bob's test is very simple, really:

“If you look at an ad and fall in love with the brilliance of it, try taking the product out of it. If you still love the ad, it’s no good. Don’t make your ad interesting; make your product interesting.”

And the best way to make a product interesting is to tell a story that appeals to the reader’s self-interest.

This applies to all forms of copywriting — TV ads, outdoor ads, print ads, website copywriting, promotional emails, yada yada yada.

So if you’re an indie maker,

a solopreneur,

a bootstrapped startup founder,

a software developer

or

anyone...



Building and selling products online, but your website copy is making you sad…

I have good news.

Today is a good day to grab by my web copywriting crash course.

A lil sneak peek of what you can expect?

This is a 100-page web copywriting crash course, divided into 6 chapters.

You see, to write good copy you have to learn how people make decisions.

Because If you don't understand how the human brain works, you'll never understand the psychology behind why people buy stuff.

That's why this crash course isn't just purely about copywriting.

I'll also teach some of the most important biases in behavioral economics...like the Affect Heuristic, the Framing Effect & many more.

Always backed by research. And with real-word examples.

Your investment? Pay what you want ($19 minimum, that's less than the price of a cheap bottle of vodka).

This deal is valid only until June 30th. Then price is back to $29.

