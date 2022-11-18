Do the little things that resonate with the misfits
Black Friday is coming. And most Black Friday deals are a bit meh. And also kinda predictable.
You see, I like doing things differently.
Which is why snackablecopytips.com (my online library of snackable copywriting tips for indie entrepreneurs) lifetime memberships will be full price on Black Friday...but:
60% off from Today until Monday only (Use this c…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Creative Samba to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.