Why say “Take two tablets, not one” when it’s more memorable to say “Plop plop, fizz fizz”?

In the 1960s Alka-Selzer sales were stale.

So Alka-Selzer started asking people to take two tablets instead of one.

The problem was Alka-Selzer didn’t have any logical reason they could use to persuade people to change their habits.

So Alka-Selzer came up with an iconic ad campaign that used onomatopoeia (a word to mimic sound) to dramatize the fact they wanted to communicate:

Dropping two tablets into a glass of water is better than dropping just one tablet.

Then sales doubled.

All because Alka-Selzer decided to rebuild their brand around the distinct sound of their product, “Plop plop, fizz fizz”.

Depression is a taboo in some parts of the World.

For example, until the late 1990s in Japan the word depression had a negative connotation.