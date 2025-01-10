Despite what research said
It's 1985. Levi's is under attack by new trendy fashion brands.
Also, the American denim brand now has a reputation problem. And this is costing them millions.
The reputation problem? Levi's isn't considered cool anymore. In fact, Levi's is now seen as the kind of jeans dads wear.
So Levi's decides to relaunch its 501 jeans.
Advertising agency Bartle Bog…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Creative Samba to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.