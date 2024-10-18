Many people don't know this but George Eliot was surprise, surprise a woman.

Her real name was Mary Ann Evans.

Mary Ann Evans was an English novelist, poet, journalist and one of the most important writers of the 19th century.

Mary Ann Evans published 7 novels under a male pseudonym.

And she did it so she could get published.

Because this was a time when female writers weren't accepted by society.

People fell in love with Mary Ann Evan novels for two reasons.

To begin with, because of her psychological insight.

And also because of her super realistic stories about life in rural England.

If you think about it, people also love good copywriting for two reasons.

When there's a good reason to pay attention. AND when there's a good reason to be thrilled you paid attention.

This applies to all forms of copywriting — TV ads, outdoor ads, print ads, website copywriting, promotional emails, yada yada yada.

The other day I was reading this old post written by graphic designer Christopher Butler about "The Rhythm" our screens.

Butler writes, "I’m still frequently asked by clients about scrolling. I understand why."

Then Butler adds, "Every design comes with assumptions about how much content will be seen by people because the space in which people access our designs is the one thing we cannot control."

Contrary to popular belief, "Length is not the problem; lack of rhythm is."

But then Butler says something really interesting, "What people do with their hands is less important than what they do with their minds."

Butler goes deeper and adds, "Scrolling is an inattentive act. Scanning is partial attention. Reading is focused attention."

As Butler says, "The question is not will they scroll?” It’s will they scroll slowly enough to process the information they see."

Then Butler gives a few design tips. The first one is my favorite, “Scanning is a reaction, reading is a choice”.

A design tip that also applies to copywriting.

Today is launch day for my new eBook 68 Dangerous Ideas To Write Like a Copywriter.

This eBook won’t make you magically start writing copy like a Pro copywriter with 20+ years experience.

But you'll learn 11 dangerous principles, 11 dangerous writing techniques, 17 headline techniques and 29 headline formulas to help you write copy that makes people choose to read it rather than ignore it. Pay what you want for my eBook (minimum price: $19.99 for the first 50 copies, then minimum price increases to $29.99).

Your pal,

Miguel Ferreira

🚀 Founder & Chief Copywriter: Teardwn ↬ “Hire me to give voltage to your website copy”

💌 Newsletter: Creative Samba

🏂 Side projects: ✍🏼 Nobody Reads Ads + 💭 Snackable Copy Tips + 👀 Great Landing Page Copy + 🎧 Chill Music Club + Make me an offer…I’m selling two domains: dreamfootballjobs.com. ⚽ (Minimum accepted: $699, Appraisal value of $1,121) + hiredogtrainer.com 🐶 (Minimum accepted: $699, Appraisal value: $1,096)..