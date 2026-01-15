This happens EVERY. SINGLE. DAY. Millions of web pages are unread, ignored and abandoned.

The reason? Boring headlines.

Between 2015 and 2019 Mr. Robot gave us 43 of the most intense, thought-provoking, emotional episodes in television history. Ever.

Mr. Robot tells the story of a genius hacker and an underground hacker group (Fsociety) trying to take down powerful corporations... AND save the World.

In the second season of Mr. Robot there’s this scene when Angela is kidnapped and locked in a dark room. 4 hours later she meets Whiterose.

Whiterose is the leader of the Dark Army, a Chinese hacker group.

Angela is a childhood friend of Elliot Alderson (a cybersecurity engineer, hacker...and the main protagonist of Mr. Robot).

So Whiterose says, “You’ve been here close to four hours, and you never thought to walk out the door.”

Angela, puzzled, looks back to the door. Then she says, “The door was locked.”

“Whiterose replies, “I’ve always found doors fascinating inventions. They hold the entry to unlimited imagination.”

Then she adds, “Before you open any door, a World filled with possibilities sits right behind it. And it isn’t until you open it they are realized. Such potential they bring to our minds. And yet a lock stopped you from all of that. How...lazy. “

Every trade has it tricks. You see, in copywriting, getting people’s attention is the job of the headline.

In other words, the #1 job of your headline is to get people to read your second sentence.

OR as as ad legend David Ogilvy once said, “It’s the ticket on the meat”.

But the reader will never read past the headline unless what you have to say is clear AND tells a relatable truth about your product or brand.

That’s why headlines are like doors. They serve as the connecting link to new possibilities on the other side.

Remember, a headline is a story.

You either make it intriguing and relatable, or you make it forgettable.

Most of us now are using AI tools to write our copy including website and advertising headlines.

Which is perfectly fine...unless you want your brand to get ignored.

You see, in 2026, good copy isn’t about what you say — it’s about what happens (a reaction) in the reader’s head.

In short, a reaction implies: emotion, friction, memory, consequence. Paradoxically that’s precisely where AI is weakest.

That’s because AI by design writes headlines that aim for approval.

But good human copywriters (*I can’t believe I’m writing this) know that a copywriter’s job is to “cross the line” and get your brand into good trouble.

Because good trouble means your brand stands out. And standing out creates impact.

And impact triggers a reaction. Which means your message is so memorable people notice, talk and do something about it.

The #1 problem with using AI tools for writing copy (in particular headlines), is that AI tools aim for clarity and approval.

AI is great for writing clearly about product facts.

The truth is, facts are facts, but facts alone aren’t enough to persuade people.

Good copywriters know that anyone (even AI) can state facts about a product. But making those facts come alive in an interesting and dramatic way is harder.

That’s why good copywriters are obsessed with details. Like all the silly little facts and information behind a product.

For example: how it’s made, how it works, what motivates people to buy it, what makes people notice and what reaction do we want to cause.

Because facts don’t persuade, but storytelling based on facts can be veeeeeeeeeery persuasive.

Which is why this is not another boring list of headline formulas. This is your playbook for writing headlines that:

Stick in the consumer’s mind like a cheesy song you didn’t expect to love, but now can’t stop humming.

Make your readers pause, think, smile, cringe, or gasp (sometimes all at once).

Give you permission to flirt with friction, defiance, or delight.

Inside, you’ll get:

41 headline formulas ripped from my copywriting experiments with Fallen Grape, Visit Reykjavik, Funky Monkey Wines, and more.

A reaction selector that lets you choose the emotional risk you’re willing to take. Want bold defiance? Subtle discomfort? Pattern break? Pick what reaction you want your headline to cause.

My thought process behind every headline formula — why it works, why it’s dangerous, and how to bend it for your brand.

7 contrarian ideas that teach you to write headlines that make people stop scrolling, talk about your brand, and actually buy.

It’s very simple, really. Whether you’re a solo copywriter, indie brand, or marketing rebel, these formulas:

Make your brand stand out.

Help you go Punk in a world where everyone else goes Pop.

Give you shortcuts to anti-boring, playful, visceral headlines. The kind AI can’t write.

And even if the first headline you write with these formulas isn’t perfect, the creative process will get your brain firing in ways AI tools won’t.

A free peek behind the curtain:

In a World saturated by AI slop if your headline doesn't cause a reaction, it causes amnesia. Now choose the reaction you're willing to risk.

