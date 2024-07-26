Something a lil different this week.

Brain food for the weekend.

Plus a few random screenshots, thoughts and dangerous ideas, which may or may not at all apply to copywriting and creativity:

✎ Constantly question.✎ ೃ

A Manifesto by Sir John Hegarty — The advertising luminary’s 10 rules for a creative life

✎ Getting attention isn’t enough. ✎ ೃ

Building campaig…