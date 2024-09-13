Creativity can’t be copied
The Brilliant English comedian and screenwriter John Cleese once said, "creativity is not a talent. It is a way of operating."
Imagine the problem.
March 2020. Movie theaters across America have to close because of a pandemic. Hollywood is paralyzed. Movies are delayed.
So what do you do if you're an indie filmmaker?
It started as a joke, "Any film we put…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Creative Samba to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.