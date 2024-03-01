Create clarity through contrast
Burger King, 7Up, Samsung. What do these 3 brands have in common?
The 3 are challenger brands.
Consumers perceive them as losers. They're seen as second best.
Historically, Burger King is smaller than McDonald’s. 7Up is smaller than Coke. And Samsung is smaller than Apple.
What this means is the dominant player (McDonald's, Coke and Apple) owns the mark…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Creative Samba to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.