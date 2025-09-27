This post is a free chapter from my 4-hour copywriting course for bootstrapping business owners: Dangerous Ideas To Write Like a Copywriter.

Sooner or later, every business faces problems. But sometimes things go south from day one.

The Walt Disney Company opened its first theme park Disneyland, in Anaheim, California, in 1955. Disneyland was a big big big success.

In 1971, The Walt Disney Company opened another theme park. They called it Disney World and opened it in Orlando, Florida. It was anther big big big success.

Then in 1983 The Walt Disney Company opened Tokyo Disneyland. Another big big big success.

Then in 1986 rumours came out that Disney wanted to build a new international theme park.

Officials from over 200 locations tried to persuade Disney.



They wanted so badly Disney to build the new theme park in their hometowns.

But Paris was the chosen one.

Because of demographics. After all, at the time 7 million Europeans lived less than a two-hour drive from Paris.

And because of subsidies. After all, the French government offered Disney over $1billion in incentives.

So EuroDisney opened in 1992.



But then something weird happened.

Most visitors were Americans living in Europe. And Japanese tourists visiting Europe.

And contrary to expectations, the French didn’t show up as forecasted (Parisian intellectuals calling EuroDisney “a cultural Chernobyl”, plus a bunch of operational and staffing errors that gave EuroDisney a lot of bad press during the first years of operations also didn’t help).

In fact, in 1994 only 40% of visitors were French. 12 % were British.

When EuroDisney opened it attracted 1.6 million British visitors in its first year. But numbers fell to 1.2 million in 1995.

All this resulted in cumulative losses of $2 billion by the end of 1994.

Which was why on 1 October 1994, EuroDisney rebranded to Disneyland Paris.

You see, it turns out that EuroDisney was a flop was because Europeans associated Disneyland with Florida, not Paris. Especially the British.

Disney’s Ad agency Ogilvy & Mather Direct London did some research. And they discovered something interesting.

“More people from the U.K. visit Disney in Florida than any other European country.”

So the agency came up with a new campaign to reposition the park. And tell British travellers that “The Magic is Closer Than You Think”.

Then they sent a mail pack to British parents saying: “Make the family disappear”.

But they sent it in a very creative way - a Magic Wand that when you unrolled turned into a letter.

Then surprise, surprise in 1996 Disneyland Paris finally reported profits. And attendance boomed to 11.7 million visitors (up from 8.8 million in 1994).

Copywriting has one real job: To reframe or reaffirm ONE message in people’s minds.

BONUS freebie chapter: Find your inherent drama

Every product has that special little something that makes consumers keep buying it.

Ad legend Leo Burnett called it “inherent drama”.

The copywriter’s job is to uncover a product’s “inherent drama”, then transform it into something new.

When Comedian Ricky Gervais was 13, his English teacher gave him an invaluable writing tip, “Write about what you know.”

In the beginning Ricky simply ignored it.

So whenever his teacher gave his class a new writing assignment, Ricky did the opposite.

He made up stories based on things he saw on telly.

Like silly stories about “a maverick cop who didn’t play by the rules”.

But his teacher wasn’t impressed. And marked them as “too melodramatic.”

Ricky was pissed.

All the other kids were writing about things they did... And getting B’s and A’s.

So Ricky decided it was time to “teach his teacher a lesson”.

“I’ll write the most boring story in the World”.

You see, Ricky’s mom used to go over to their neighbor’s house, a 80-something year old lady, to help out.

And sometimes Ricky would go there with his mom. One day Ricky has an eureka moment, “I’ll write a story about that. That is soooo boring!”

So Ricky starts writing about all the silly little details of the experience. “We came in and there was smell of tea. And lavender. And mold.”

He wrote so detailed and vividly about the whole experience.

Then he hands in the assignment and thinks to himself, “That will show him.”

The next day, Ricky gets his mark back and...surprise surprise... Ricky was shocked. He got an A.

Good copywriting is a bit like good satirical comedy.

It takes bare facts about the World around us. And presents them in a dramatic yet memorable way to make a point

DANGEROUS IDEA: The inherent drama is “the most direct route to the mind of the reader”.

If I was the copywriter behind Breeo’s website this is how I’d rewrite their hero headline “Smokeless fire pit” into something a bit more relatable to their audience.

1. Attention Grabber⇝“Breeo Has 3 Words”

2. Emotional Reaction Of Using Your Product (Inherent Drama)⇝ “To Get Your Dad Senses Tingling.”

3. Clarify What They’re Buying ⇝ “Smokeless Fire Pit”

