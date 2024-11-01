Communicate your truest truth. One truth, and nothing else.
“Throw someone three tennis balls and they’ll fail to catch any of them; throw one and it lands securely.”
David Abbott, the legendary copywriter and co-founder of Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, used this tennis ball trick a lot with clients.
David used this trick to encourage clients to focus their messages on ONE selling point.
In Psychology, there's this con…
