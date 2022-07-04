Toothpaste, the modern version we use, was only invented in 1824 by a dentist called Peabody.

20 years later Colgate started mass-producing it.

But the truth is, in the early 1900’s only 7% of Americans brushed their teeth daily.

Don’t laugh. But this was a period when most Americans thought toothpaste was a gimmick, not something they needed.

The result was ugly.

For example, during World War I the majority of the U.S Army recruits had pretty bad teeth.

The situation was soooooo bad that the U.S Army admitted that dental disease was a national security risk.

So when Pepsodent invented a new mint-flavored toothpaste, they hire a legendary copywriter: Claude Hopkins.

After doing some research, Hopkins noticed one thing.

All competitor toothpaste ads sounded like they were written for dentists, not for consumers. They were full of boring promises like, "allays inflammation". Or, "neutralises salivary deposits."

Hopkins also discovered an intriguing insight.

Plaque is a sticky film of bacteria that grows on your teeth.

Also, the bacteria in plaque forms acids after you drink or eat. And as plaque builds up, it causes yellow teeth.

And NOOOOOOO ONE likes yellow teeth.

So Hopkins comes up with a new campaign that positioned plaque (he rebranded it as "film") as the villain "that robs teeth of their whiteness".

And frames Pepsodent's new toothpaste as THE obvious film-removing toothpaste that rewards you with a “Pepsodent smile.”

By appealing to vanity instead of health reasons, Hopkins accomplished two things.

Pepsodent became the best-selling toothpaste for more than 30 years.

And 10 years after his first ad, regular toothbrushers in America skyrocketed from 7 to 65 percent.

Hunt for revelations about what your audience needs, but communicate what they want in a way that resonates. It’s much more lucrative.

1929 Pepsodent The Breeding place of germs ad

》”Dangerous” Ideas

Sun cream is a product. Avoiding skin cancer, that’s a need.

Looking effortlessly sexy and tanned during your summer vacation in Jamaica...that’s a want.

Collagen powder is a product. Essential amino acids that keep your skin hydrated and glowing is a need.

Pampering yourself because you want to feel more confident, sexy and beautiful than Jennifer from Accounting...that’s a want.

Chicken burger is a product. Animal protein is a need.

Something easy and quick enough to serve as a weeknight family meal...that’s a want.

3/The secret to write good web copy is to ignore what people say learn how people make decisions

