Why using these words & phrases is like casting a spell on your readers (in a good way)
In copywriting starting sentences with “And”, "Because", “But”, “Here’s the thing”...is actually a good thing
"Keep your copy short and simple".
This is a copywriting rule most copywriters follow religiously these days.
"Get to the point quickly" they say. And "delete unnecessary words".
Because if you can make a point in ten words, why use fifteen?
But it turns out there are certain words and phrases that are like a magic spell.
When you use these words and phr…