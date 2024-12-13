Choosing the right words
In March of 1783, General George Washington faced a HUGE threat to his authority.
The Revolutionary War was over. But peace negotiations between Great Britain and the US were still in progress.
Washington heard that his Army officers and soldiers were unhappy.
And furious. And desperate. Because Congress was struggling to find funds to pay their wages.
So t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Creative Samba to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.