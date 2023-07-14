I lived in Mozambique when I was a kid. This was in the 1980s.

I remember going with my parents to a local restaurant in Maputo. I have a look at the menu. A dish called Mozambican cod intrigues me.

So I ask my dad, "What's Mozambican cod?".

My dad says, "Miguel, it's just a fancy name for shark."

Then my dad calls the waiter and asks, "I know this is sha…