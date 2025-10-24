A DTC or eCommerce brand pretty website without good copy is like Chuck Norris without a beard. Technically capable, but strategically blind.

Nike didn’t sponsor the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Reebok did. They got Team USA, the Dream Team, Michael Jordan’s gold medal moment—and all the glory that comes with dressing the winners.

But here’s the thing: Nike didn’t need the Games. They just needed the athletes.

Enter Sergei Bubka, Ukrainian pole vaulter. Nike’s ad screamed: “Spanish Air Traffic Control Has Been Notified.”

Bubka was a serious gold medal prospect.

And Bubka’s jump wasn’t just high; it was a minor threat to Spanish airspace.

Audacious? Absolutely. Cheeky? You bet. Independent of Olympic bureaucracy? Perfectly.