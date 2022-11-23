All of us have been here before.

Sometimes finding inspiration to write is hard as hell.

Consider, for example, D.H. Lawrence, one of the most influential writers of the 20th century.

D.H. Lawrence had this weird little habit that helped him beat writer's block and boost creativity.

D.H. Lawrence liked to climb mulberry trees...*wait for it*...naked.

Apparently this stimulated his imagination.

The reason? Something to do with "a fetish of long limbs and rough bark that stimulated his thoughts".

In 2022 becoming a good copywriter is much much muuuuuuch easier than becoming a literature writer.

And it certainly doesn't require climbing mulberry trees naked.

The truth is, to become a good copywriter requires being good at 4 things:

You must write with your ears and use the same language your audience uses, not yours. You must have a good understanding of consumer buyer psychology. Your copy must make the reader feel important (And one step closer to what they're searching for). Dramatizing product facts in a way that feels new, fresh and relatable is more important than punctation or grammar rules.

And that’s it.

The good news is, snackablecopytips.com (my online library of snackable copywriting tips for indie entrepreneurs) helps you become better at these 4 things.

Even better, because Black Friday is coming, I have a special deal for you.

If you'd like to become a lifetime member of snackablecopytips.com, it's $69 (only today and tomorrow).

Use this coupon code to save $30: snackable30.

For a ONE-time payment of $69 you'll have access to all my Snackable Copy Tips content, forever.

These are Snackable lessons good enough for visual learners (FREE sneak peek here). Even better for learning writing techniques that'll make your copy come to life.

Then on Black Friday prices are back to normal ($99 for a lifetime membership ).

Become a copywriting ace with grace (And save $30 todaaaaaay).

This discount will self-destruct in 24h.

Your pal,

Miguel Ferreira

🚀 Founder & Chief Copywriter: Teardwn

💌 Newsletter: Creative Samba

🏂 Side projects: 💭 Snackable Copy Tips + 👀 Great Landing Page Copy + ✍️ Copy Ipsum + 🎧 Chill Music Club