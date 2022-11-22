Many people don't know this but George Eliot was *surprise, surprise* a woman.

Her real name was Mary Ann Evans.

Mary Ann Evans was an English novelist, poet, journalist and one of the most important writers of the 19th century.

Mary Ann Evans published 7 novels under a male pseudonym.

And she did it so she could be published. Because this was a time when female writers weren't accepted by society.

People fell in love with her novels for two reasons.

Because of her psychological insight. And because of her super realistic stories about life in rural England.

If you think about it, people also love good copywriting for two reasons.

When there's a good reason for the reader to pay attention. AND when there's a good reason to be thrilled attention was paid.

This applies to all forms of copywriting — TV ads, outdoor ads, print ads, website copywriting, promotional emails, yada yada yada.

Which is why, finally, and, perhaps, contrary to popular belief, you'll notice, there's a reason why, all of us have been here before, and you're still reading this email.

Words.

Words that, frankly, bring facts to life in a way that feels new (And relatable).

Also, you're still reading this email because this email contains a special announcement.

What this means is, you can get your lifetime membership:

