Between 1919 and 1920, writer J.R.R. Tolkien worked as an editor's assistant for the *Well holy crap...that’s interesting* Oxford Dictionary.

The The Lord of the Rings author had one job. And that job was to research the etymology of germanic words that started with "W".

Tolkien's most famous additions included the words 'waggle', 'walrus', and 'waistcoat'.

You see, good copywriting needs two ingredients. A good reason for the reader to pay attention AND and a good reason to be thrilled attention was paid.

Which is why, finally, and, perhaps, contrary to popular belief, you'll notice, there's a reason why, all of us have been here before, you're still reading this email.

Words.

Words that, frankly, bring facts to life in a way that feels new (And relatable).

Also, you're still reading this email because this email contains a special announcement.

snackablecopytips.com (my online library of snackable copywriting tips for indie entrepreneurs) lifetime memberships will be full price on Black Friday...but:

60% off today (Use this coupon code to save $60: cheers).

30% off Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (Use this coupon code to save $30: snackable30).

0% off on Black Friday.

A yearly membership of snackablecopytips.com is $39.

So this is a very reasonable Black Friday deal, you'll agree.

Because for a ONE-time payment of $39 you'll have access to all my Snackable Copy Tips content, forever. And you'll save $60.

People use snackablecopytips.com to help them improve their copywriting skills.

It's true snackablecopytips.com isn’t for everyone.

But it's the perfect guide for you IF:

1. You're not a copywriter. You’re an indie maker, a solopreneur, a bootstrapped startup founder, a software developer or anyone... building and selling products online, but your website copy is making you sad. Because your value prop and voice lacks personality. And you need help. Like pronto, but you can’t afford to hire a good copywriter (because the truly good ones are expensive).

2. You know there are no magic pills. AND you also know won't magically begin to write copy like a Pro copywriter with 20+ years experience. BUT you're serious about learning all the copywriting fundamentals and techniques that can make your copy so good, so interesting, so memorable, it feels like a pause from banality.

3. You're a busy person. AND you don't have time to commit to traditional copywriting courses or workshops. BUT you’re a visual learner. This means you’ll love my bring-back-the-cha-ching snackable copywriting tips. Because you can read them during your morning coffee time. And can come back to them whenever you need help writing copy for one of your new projects.

So it's rather important you don't miss this deal.

Because this $60 discount is disappearing in 24 hours. And it's never coming back again.

In fact, this is the lowest price I'll EVER charge for lifetime memberships.

Become a copywriting ace with grace (And save $60 with this never-to-be-seen-again super discount).

Use this coupon code to save $60: cheers.

