Conventional marketing wisdom has a price tag.

In football sponsorship, it’s tens of millions of dollars. The logic is: The bigger the club you sponsor, the bigger the eyeballs.

That’s why in the 2014/15 season Chevrolet paid Manchester United £64 million a season. For a seven-year sponsorship deal.

A perfectly logical business decision. A perfectly defensible decision. Yet completely obvious. And therefore, completely unremarkable.

Because when every brand follows the same logic, nobody gets remembered.

FIFA is the world’s biggest football video game.

In 2018, Burger King wanted its brand inside it. The problem: sponsoring a big club like Barcelona, Real Madrid, or PSG costs tens of millions of dollars. That’s what the obvious move costs.

But Burger King wasn’t interested in the obvious move.