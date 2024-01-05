Consumer indifference is every brand's worst nightmare.

"Jónsi" Birgisson is the “angel voiced frontman” of the cult Icelandic post-rock band Sigur Rós.

One day, during a Sigur Rós concert in France, Jónsi completely forgets the lyrics of the song the band is playing.

But instead of panicking, Jónsi improvises.

So Jónsi starts singing in Icelandic, " Oh sh…