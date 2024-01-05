Be interesting. Because most brands aren’t.
Consumer indifference is every brand's worst nightmare.
"Jónsi" Birgisson is the “angel voiced frontman” of the cult Icelandic post-rock band Sigur Rós.
One day, during a Sigur Rós concert in France, Jónsi completely forgets the lyrics of the song the band is playing.
But instead of panicking, Jónsi improvises.
So Jónsi starts singing in Icelandic, " Oh sh…
