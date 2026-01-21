Ok, today let’s try a fun experiment.



As a copywriter I have this weird but fun little habit. Whenever I visit a new website for the first time, I can’t stop mentally rewriting the headlines.



Here’s a real homepage hero headline I rewrote purely for fun.



I’m not the copywriter behind Palette , but if I were, this is what I’d try.



Before: "Eco-friendly paints for a healthy home."

Perfectly safe. Perfectly forgettable.



It treats paint as a passive object. Something that simply is less bad.



So I flipped the job of the headline.



After: "Most paints release pollutants during the drying process. This one literally eats pollutants and purifies indoor spaces."



Here’s the thinking behind the rewrite:



1. Start by showing why using your competitor's product is a bad idea⇝ “Most paints release pollutants during the drying process”.



2. Then introduce the #1 most unexpected outcome of using your product → “This one literally eats pollutants and purifies indoor spaces”



Why this works:



⇝“Literally eats pollutants” flips expectations about what paint does.

⇝ Paint is supposed to sit there. This one behaves like it’s alive.

⇝ That small anomaly is enough for the brain to pause. Classic pattern break.



The truth is, most homepage copy isn’t ignored because it’s unclear. It’s ignored because it's forgettable.

PS. A pretty website without good copy is like Chuck Norris without a beard. Harmless and kinda sad.

