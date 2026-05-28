Logic dictates that if you offer something for $1, everyone will pay $1.

The thing is, people aren’t as rational as we all like to believe.

Contrary to popular belief, price perception (and not the actual price of something) is what truly influences buying decisions.

In most Western cities, $100 at a French bistrô feels completely reasonable.

But if you run a fancy Chinese restaurant and try charging $100 for a 10-course dinner, guess what happens?

People lose their minds. “Why is it so expensive?!” Same value, but totally different story in their heads.

You see, the public perception is that Chinese food is cheap. But truth is, Chinese food is just as sophisticated, complex and delicious as French food.

That gap between actual value and perceived value? That’s the entire game. In business, in positioning and in copy.

And it’s exactly what Oh, for business’s sake... write like you talk! is about.

So, for the next 24 hours, I’m running a little pricing experiment. You decide what my best-seller copywriting crash course is worth.

I’m doing this to find out whether my audience is full of value-extractors or value-appreciators.

Pay $1 if you genuinely believe the cheapest option is always the smartest one.

Pay $60 if you value copywriting as an unfair advantage.

Pay $100+ if you’ve already used my dangerous copywriting ideas to hack your industry with a bang... and want to settle the cosmic debt.

I’m not asking you to buy a book. I’m asking you to vote on what brilliance is worth.

PS. This pricing experiment expires in 24h. I’m not watching the revenue. I’m watching the average. Because the average price paid won’t tell me how much money I made. It’ll tell me what kind of audience I’ve built. And that’s the only number I care about.

Your pal,

Miguel Ferreira

🚀 Founder Teardwn | Fractional Copy Chief for DTC and eCommerce startups

💌 Newsletter: Creative Samba

🏂 Side projects: 🐶 Goob Hotels + ✍🏼 Nobody Reads Ads + 💭 I’m selling snackablecopytips.com. Make me an offer