You run a DTC brand and your website kinda feels like a Museum Gift shop. Everyone visits it, but no one buys anything?

Or you’re looking for a copywriter to inject a little more fuego and personality into your website copy... so you can turn your website into a cha ching money making machine?

I have ONE slot available for new copywriting projects starting after May 18th. Let's work together. But don’t email me - unless you take copywriting seriously.

New York City is the bagel capital of the world.

New Yorkers love their bagels.

But Gut Miami (Philadelphia Cream Cheese’s ad agency) found out something intriguing that affects every New Yorker.

Since 2010 New Yorkers have been paying a hidden “Bagel tax”.

Don’t laugh. But in New York baked goods like bagels are tax exempt... except IF *wait for it* you order a sliced bagel with a topping (like cream cheese).