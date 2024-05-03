A wise man once said:

That wise man was a French anthropologist called René Girard who developed a theory that “human desire is not individual but collective, or social”.

He called this theory Mimetic Desire.

I lived in Maputo, the capital of Mozambique, when I was a kid.

This was in the 1980s, a few years after Mozambique became independent from Portugal.

The country was locked in a civil war. And silly Marxist economic policies ended causing food shortages.

So the Government introduced a food rationing system.

This meant one thing. You could buy a fixed ration of food stapes and other basic things at subsidized prices via local grocery stores.

Brown sugar was one of the basic food items you could buy at subsidized prices.

The funny thing was, locals didn't want it.