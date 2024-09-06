Chiquinho Scarpa is a Brazilian Playboy.

Chiquinho is also one of Brazil’s most eccentric, controversial millionaires.

Chiquinho is the son of a very wealthy family of Italian-Brazilian industrialists.

But Chiquinho became famous as a socialite. Mainly because of scandals that usually involve ex-girlfriends or famous, beautiful women.

In 2013 Chiquinho shocked Brazil. But this time for a different reason.

Chiquinho posted on his Facebook page that he was going to bury his $500,000+ Bentley.