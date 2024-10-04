Most people think the only way to invest in stocks is to buy individual stocks.

But contrary to popular belief, a simple ETF can be a much smarter way to invest.

You see, an Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) gives you exposure to hundreds of individual stocks (or bonds or other securities).

ETFs give everyday investors low-cost access to financial markets. And under the same terms as the big boys AKA institutional investors.

You don't actually own the individual stocks. You own shares in the fund.

But you can trade them like stocks. And buy and sell whenever you want.

And statistically ETFs outperform day trading, short-term trading or even long-term trading.

iShares is a BIG brand and the World's largest issuer of ETFs.

iShares is owned by Blackrock and offers a line-up of over 1,400 funds. So whatever investment type you can think of there's probably an iShares ETF for that.

But in 2021 a new investor audience was growing. And iShares suddenly started losing market share.

So iShares asks their ad agency DDB San Francisco for help.