Sludge is bad for business.

Sludge often leads to invisible costs that can hurt society and your business. Any type of friction in a process that prevents people of doing what they want to do, that's a sludge.

The Roman Baths in Bath were built by the Romans between 60 and 70 AD.

The Romans built a temple and a social bathing complex on the site of natural hot springs.

The Roman Baths is one of the World’s most beautifully preserved Roman remains.

Which is maybe is why the Roman Baths welcome over 1 million visitors. Every single year.

After Stonehenge, they’re the UK’s second most popular tourist attraction outside of London.

Throwing a coin and making a wish was part of the Roman Baths experience.

But in March 2022 the local authorities who run the Roman Baths made a dumb decision. They banned coins.