A 33-year spell

Over the last 33 years they've released 20 albums. And they've wowed audiences around the World.



In 2002 The Guardian described them as "one of the most extraordinary groups on the planet."



In 2007 the New York Times called them “one of the greatest bands in the world”



And in 2016 they were praised by the LA Times as one of the "world’s greatest forces in music...”



Who are they?



They're called The Necks, and they're from Australia.



If you've never heard of The Necks, let me give a bit more of context.



They're a trio featuring Chris Abrahams on piano, Lloyd Swanton on bass and Tony Buck on drums.



What's so special about The Necks is that they don't sound like any other band you have ever heard.



They defy genres mixing jazz, ambient, classical, minimal and post-rock with trance elements.



Their music can be slow, repetitive and gentle. But also multi-layered, aggressive, powerful and trance-like.



And live, The Necks are truly incredible. And unique. I mean, LITERALLY unique.



Every concert is 100% improvised. Nothing is planned in advance between the trio. And they never improvise from existing tunes.



When the band walks on stage, they simply let "the music take care of itself”. With The Necks, every concert is different from the last one.



Distinctiveness CAN pay off. Which is why The Necks have been selling out concerts around the World. Consistently and successfully for over 33 years.



In the era where streaming rules, services like Spotify commodified music and musicians. This is why the World needs more musical outsiders like The Necks. Because bands like The Necks understand the difference between 'Fans' and 'Listeners'. Fans are in it for the long-haul. Listeners are just here today, gone tomorrow.

